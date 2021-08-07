Davinci Coin 24-Hour Trading Volume Tops $5.39 Million (DAC)

Davinci Coin (CURRENCY:DAC) traded down 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One Davinci Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0026 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Davinci Coin has traded up 68.9% against the U.S. dollar. Davinci Coin has a total market capitalization of $22.17 million and approximately $5.39 million worth of Davinci Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001429 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.10 or 0.00007048 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.97 or 0.00013589 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $524.06 or 0.01192964 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0508 or 0.00000116 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 21.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000236 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Davinci Coin Coin Profile

Davinci Coin (DAC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 14th, 2018. Davinci Coin’s total supply is 8,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,478,561,025 coins. The official website for Davinci Coin is davinci.vision . Davinci Coin’s official Twitter account is @dacash_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Davinci Coin is https://reddit.com/r/DavinciCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “The Davinci Project was created to construct an ecosystem that encompasses cultural, artistic and other various fields while linking domestic and international exchanges in the network from the private sector. “

Davinci Coin Coin Trading

