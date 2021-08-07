DaVita (NYSE:DVA) Earns Market Perform Rating from William Blair

William Blair reissued their market perform rating on shares of DaVita (NYSE:DVA) in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q3 2021 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $9.71 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $143.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $133.17 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.67. DaVita has a twelve month low of $80.85 and a twelve month high of $136.48. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $121.75.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a return on equity of 59.83% and a net margin of 7.47%. Equities research analysts anticipate that DaVita will post 8.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total value of $627,617.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,756,161.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 379 shares of DaVita stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total value of $46,662.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,368,705.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,897 shares of company stock worth $5,981,175 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new stake in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its position in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. 88.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DaVita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

