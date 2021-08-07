Decentraland 24 Hour Volume Reaches $176.26 Million (MANA)

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded 5.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on August 7th. Decentraland has a total market capitalization of $1.29 billion and $176.26 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 6.9% higher against the US dollar. One Decentraland coin can currently be bought for $0.76 or 0.00001757 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002300 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $24.55 or 0.00056454 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002665 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00016175 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002302 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.72 or 0.00891559 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.63 or 0.00100322 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $18.45 or 0.00042415 BTC.

Decentraland Coin Profile

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a coin. It was first traded on September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,126,127 coins and its circulating supply is 1,690,630,945 coins. The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . The official message board for Decentraland is forum.decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Decentraland is a virtual reality platform powered by the Ethereum blockchain. Users can create, experience, and monetize content and applications. Land in Decentraland is permanently owned by the community, giving them full control over their creations. Users claim ownership of virtual land on a blockchain-based ledger of parcels. Landowners control what content is published to their portion of land, which is identified by a set of cartesian coordinates (x,y). Contents can range from static 3D scenes to interactive systems such as games. Land is a non-fungible, transferrable, scarce digital asset stored in an Ethereum smart contract. It can be acquired by spending an ERC20 token called MANA. MANA can also be used to make in-world purchases of digital goods and services. “

Decentraland Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

