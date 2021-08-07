Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $2.46 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.46 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $2.45. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Deciphera Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $5.47 EPS.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($1.21) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by ($0.06). Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 47.94% and a negative net margin of 308.58%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays cut their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.43.

DCPH stock opened at $31.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of -7.04 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.36. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $28.74 and a 12-month high of $68.40.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 32.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,353,000 after buying an additional 487,445 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter worth about $24,762,000. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $15,102,000. Orbimed Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% during the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 1,380,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,920,000 after purchasing an additional 255,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,840,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,219,000 after purchasing an additional 253,895 shares in the last quarter. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Deciphera Pharmaceuticals

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in discovering, developing, and delivering important new medicines to patients for the treatment of cancer. The firm designs a drug candidate, DCC-2618, to inhibit the full spectrum of mutant or amplified KIT and PDGFRa kinases that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), advanced systemic mastocytosis (ASM), gliomas, and other solid tumors.

