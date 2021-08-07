Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.

Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 26th. The technology company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.58. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 102.13%. The business had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies will post 7.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

