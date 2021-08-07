Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) Rating Increased to Positive at OTR Global

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) was upgraded by equities researchers at OTR Global from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.
DELL has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dell Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $127.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a report on Sunday, June 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $100.29.
Shares of NYSE DELL opened at $98.54 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $98.89. Dell Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $104.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.70.
In related news, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 322,385 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total value of $32,535,094.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,273,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $633,135,748.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lieberman Dell Separate Susan sold 31,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total transaction of $3,108,532.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,224,867.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 3,508,190 shares of company stock valued at $349,610,879. 47.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DELL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,878,000. Third Point LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $176,300,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 45.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,076,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $271,223,000 after acquiring an additional 955,863 shares during the period. FIL Ltd grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 65.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,283,905 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $201,326,000 after acquiring an additional 905,279 shares during the period. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 1,321.2% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 879,663 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $77,547,000 after acquiring an additional 817,766 shares during the period. 28.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Dell Technologies
Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.
Featured Article: Golden Cross
Receive News & Ratings for Dell Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dell Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.