Delphy (DPY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $447,103.93

Delphy (CURRENCY:DPY) traded up 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. Over the last seven days, Delphy has traded up 7.7% against the U.S. dollar. Delphy has a total market cap of $447,103.93 and approximately $64,735.00 worth of Delphy was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Delphy coin can currently be bought for $0.0072 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002332 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00055824 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00002643 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.86 or 0.00015997 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002333 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $374.69 or 0.00874043 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.81 or 0.00099858 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $17.61 or 0.00041071 BTC.

Delphy Coin Profile

Delphy (DPY) is a coin. Its launch date was August 30th, 2016. Delphy’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 62,199,848 coins. Delphy’s official website is delphy.org . Delphy’s official Twitter account is @Delphy_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Delphy is decentralised prediction market platform developed on the Ethereum network. Through the Delphy platform, users share their knowledge and predictions regarding the possibles outcomes of current & future events. At the moment Delphy is only focused on the digital assets markets, but their goal is to progress to different markets such as sports and politics. The DPY token is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token issue by Delphy, mainly used to buy/sell positions in the possible outcomes of an event. “

Delphy Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Delphy directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Delphy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Delphy using one of the exchanges listed above.

