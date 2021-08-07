Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Position Reduced by Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.

Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. reduced its position in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 35,630 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 833 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD.’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $1,541,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. West Oak Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 64.3% in the first quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 575 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.6% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $440,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.8% in the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $418,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 2.1% in the first quarter. Pacific Global Investment Management CO now owns 13,363 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $645,000 after acquiring an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 1.8% in the first quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC now owns 16,553 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $799,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 63.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently commented on DAL shares. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Delta Air Lines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $70.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Delta Air Lines from $49.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $50.81.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director David S. Taylor bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought 8,500 shares of company stock valued at $334,290 over the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock opened at $40.32 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $43.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.47 and a 1-year high of $52.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.80 billion, a PE ratio of -3.84 and a beta of 1.41.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. Delta Air Lines had a negative net margin of 36.37% and a negative return on equity of 398.80%. The business had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($4.43) earnings per share. Delta Air Lines’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.69 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, London-Heathrow, Mexico City, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

