DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Receives $65.50 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.75.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet raised shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

NASDAQ:XRAY traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $60.29. 1,743,041 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,527,985. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 76.32, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $64.10.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.06. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 117.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.73%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In other news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 55,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the second quarter worth about $77,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 51.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 189,829 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,009,000 after purchasing an additional 64,470 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $408,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 6.7% in the second quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 47,423 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,000,000 after acquiring an additional 2,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.2% in the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 5,256 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $332,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.51% of the company’s stock.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

