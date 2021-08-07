DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Purchased by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 23.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,237 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,647 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of XRAY. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 203.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 91,083 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,517,000 after purchasing an additional 61,111 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 184,628 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $9,157,000 after purchasing an additional 52,645 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter worth about $2,785,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,707 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 75.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 354,203 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $18,545,000 after acquiring an additional 152,495 shares in the last quarter. 94.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

XRAY stock opened at $60.29 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $64.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.16 billion, a PE ratio of 76.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 0.92. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.52 and a fifty-two week high of $69.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.40.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 4.99%. The firm’s revenue was up 117.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s payout ratio is 24.58%.

In related news, insider Walter Petersohn sold 17,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.40, for a total transaction of $1,174,445.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 55,222 shares in the company, valued at $3,721,962.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.69% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have weighed in on XRAY. Zacks Investment Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $71.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Barrington Research lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $77.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $60.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

