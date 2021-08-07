Desjardins Equities Analysts Boost Earnings Estimates for Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW)

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) – Research analysts at Desjardins increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Power Co. of Canada in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Desjardins analyst D. Young now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.91. Desjardins also issued estimates for Power Co. of Canada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.95 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.10 EPS.

Power Co. of Canada (TSE:POW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The financial services provider reported C$1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.84 by C$0.32. The firm had revenue of C$13.39 billion for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price target on Power Co. of Canada from C$39.00 to C$43.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$44.00 target price on Power Co. of Canada in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, CIBC increased their target price on Power Co. of Canada from C$41.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$42.80.

POW stock opened at C$41.44 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 51.82, a quick ratio of 87.76 and a current ratio of 103.34. The firm has a market cap of C$28.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.94. Power Co. of Canada has a 12-month low of C$24.82 and a 12-month high of C$41.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is C$39.54.

About Power Co. of Canada

Power Corporation of Canada operates as an international management and holding company in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through three segments: Lifeco, IGM Financial, and GBL. The company offers life, disability, critical illness, accidental death, dismemberment, dental protection, creditor, and health insurance; retirement and investment management; asset management; and reinsurance and retrocession; investment advisory, financial planning, and related services; and fund, protection, and wealth management services.

