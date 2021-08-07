Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) Price Target to $70.00

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) had its price objective lifted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $62.00 to $70.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. upped their target price on Acadia Healthcare from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Acadia Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a neutral rating and a $63.23 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Acadia Healthcare from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TheStreet raised Acadia Healthcare from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $61.94.

Shares of ACHC stock opened at $62.52 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.06, a PEG ratio of 20.75 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.35. Acadia Healthcare has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $68.00.

Acadia Healthcare (NASDAQ:ACHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. Acadia Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 11.70% and a negative net margin of 27.61%. The firm had revenue of $582.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $560.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 18.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Acadia Healthcare will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 302,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,951,000 after acquiring an additional 6,514 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA purchased a new stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare during the 2nd quarter worth about $1,124,000. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 186,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,695,000 after acquiring an additional 3,400 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Healthcare by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,100,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter.

Acadia Healthcare Company Profile

Acadia Healthcare Co, Inc engages in the provision of behavioral healthcare services. It operates through the following business segments: United States (U.S.) Facilities and the United Kingdom (U.K.) Facilities. The U.S. Facilities segment classified in the following categories: acute inpatient psychiatric facilities; specialty treatment facilities; residential treatment centers; and outpatient community-based services.

