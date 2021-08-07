Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) Price Target to $127.00

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $111.00 to $127.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on PZZA. TheStreet raised shares of Papa John’s International from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Papa John’s International from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Papa John’s International from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Papa John’s International currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $122.07.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

PZZA traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $119.87. The stock had a trading volume of 604,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 439,446. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a PE ratio of 62.11, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.01. Papa John’s International has a one year low of $73.12 and a one year high of $122.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $106.89.

Papa John’s International (NASDAQ:PZZA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.24. Papa John’s International had a net margin of 4.10% and a negative return on equity of 31.74%. Equities analysts anticipate that Papa John’s International will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.17%. This is an increase from Papa John’s International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 64.29%.

In related news, COO Jack H. Swaysland sold 7,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.15, for a total transaction of $754,670.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 16.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PZZA. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 26.8% in the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the second quarter valued at $727,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 23.0% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $558,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Papa John’s International by 1.8% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,206,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the second quarter valued at about $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Papa John’s International Company Profile

Papa John’s International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations. The Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants segment consists of the operations of all domestic company-owned restaurants and derives its revenues principally from retail sales of pizza and side items, including breadsticks, cheese sticks, chicken poppers and wings, dessert items, and canned or bottled beverages.

Read More: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.