Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) to Hold

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has $51.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $62.00.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a neutral rating and issued a $64.00 target price (down from $66.00) on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Citigroup downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $58.89.

NYSE:CAH traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $50.99. 4,583,282 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,191,432. The stock has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.06. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $44.65 and a 52 week high of $62.96. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.74% and a return on equity of 98.20%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.04 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 5.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.491 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This is a boost from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.96%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in shares of Cardinal Health by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 32,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,834,000 after purchasing an additional 7,235 shares during the period. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 30.8% during the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 11,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $655,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 12.8% during the second quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 20,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,194,000 after acquiring an additional 2,368 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 91.8% during the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 78,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,468,000 after acquiring an additional 37,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Cardinal Health by 8.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 15,284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 82.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

