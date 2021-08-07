Deutsche Börse (ETR:DB1) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Deutsche Börse AG (ETR:DB1) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of €0.00 ($0.00) and traded as high as €143.05 ($168.29). Deutsche Börse shares last traded at €142.35 ($167.47), with a volume of 289,859 shares.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on DB1. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €171.00 ($201.18) price target on Deutsche Börse and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Warburg Research set a €154.00 ($181.18) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Nord/LB set a €140.00 ($164.71) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. DZ Bank set a €164.00 ($192.94) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €167.00 ($196.47) price target on Deutsche Börse in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €155.69 ($183.17).

Get Deutsche Börse alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.32, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €142.33.

Deutsche BÃ¶rse AG operates as an exchange organization in Europe, the United States, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates through seven segments: Eurex (Financial Derivatives), EEX (Commodities), 360T (Foreign Exchange), Xetra (Cash Equities), Clearstream (Post-Trading), IFS (Investment Fund Services), and Qontigo (index and analytics business).

Further Reading: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Deutsche Börse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deutsche Börse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.