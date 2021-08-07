Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) PT Set at €77.18 by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) has been assigned a €77.18 ($90.80) price objective by JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 33.81% from the company’s current price.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €38.00 ($44.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €63.00 ($74.12) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Independent Research set a €53.00 ($62.35) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Nord/LB set a €60.00 ($70.59) price target on shares of Deutsche Post and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Barclays set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Deutsche Post currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €63.20 ($74.36).

Shares of Deutsche Post stock opened at €57.68 ($67.86) on Thursday. Deutsche Post has a 52-week low of €30.52 ($35.91) and a 52-week high of €41.32 ($48.61). The business has a 50-day moving average price of €57.57.

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

