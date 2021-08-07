DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $28.28 Million

Equities research analysts forecast that DHI Group, Inc. (NYSE:DHX) will announce $28.28 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DHI Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $28.25 million and the highest estimate coming in at $28.30 million. DHI Group posted sales of $33.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 14.9%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that DHI Group will report full year sales of $114.54 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $111.68 million to $117.41 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $121.19 million, with estimates ranging from $120.67 million to $121.70 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for DHI Group.

DHI Group (NYSE:DHX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.01). DHI Group had a negative net margin of 15.65% and a positive return on equity of 4.90%. The business had revenue of $32.63 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.55 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on DHI Group from $5.00 to $5.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DHI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th.

NYSE:DHX traded up $0.12 on Monday, reaching $3.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 132,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,652. DHI Group has a 12-month low of $1.66 and a 12-month high of $4.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $204.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.40.

DHI Group declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $0.00 in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tieton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of DHI Group during the 1st quarter worth about $3,165,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 266.6% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 20,219 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 14,704 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 159.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 40,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 24,634 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 202,989 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 16,309 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of DHI Group by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares during the period. 75.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DHI Group Company Profile

DHI Group, Inc provides data, insights, and employment connections through specialized services for technology professionals in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates Dice that offers job postings of technology and non-technology companies for industries, such as positions for software engineers, big data professionals, systems administrators, database specialists, project managers, and other technology and engineering professionals; and ClearanceJobs, an Internet-based career network, which matches security-cleared professionals with hiring companies searching for employees.

