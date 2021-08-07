Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.
Shares of DMRC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. 362,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $470.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21.
