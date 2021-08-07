Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) Announces Earnings Results

Digimarc (NASDAQ:DMRC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The information technology services provider reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.91) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Digimarc had a negative return on equity of 47.74% and a negative net margin of 176.70%.

Shares of DMRC stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $27.79. 362,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 149,134. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.83. Digimarc has a 12-month low of $13.76 and a 12-month high of $58.74. The stock has a market cap of $470.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.21.

About Digimarc

Digimarc Corporation provides automatic identification solutions to commercial and government customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers Digimarc Platform for the identification, discovery, and management of media, which includes Digimarc Barcode, a data carrier that integrates the identification function; Digimarc Discover, a software for computing devices and network interfaces that recognize and decode indicia of the identity of media; and Digimarc Verify, a suite of software tools used to inspect and verify that the identification and discovery of media.

