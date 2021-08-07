Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) Shares Sold by V Wealth Advisors LLC

V Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:DLR) by 22.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,696 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,055 shares during the quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Digital Realty Trust were worth $557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Veritable L.P. lifted its position in shares of Digital Realty Trust by 0.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 8,545 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,203,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $943,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 2.6% in the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 3,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 0.4% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 23,403 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,521,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management raised its holdings in Digital Realty Trust by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 5,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. 96.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CIO Gregory S. Wright sold 12,295 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.34, for a total value of $1,848,430.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 19,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,963,201.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin Kennedy sold 350 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.05, for a total transaction of $56,717.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,717.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 361,440 shares of company stock valued at $56,376,705 in the last quarter. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Digital Realty Trust stock opened at $157.08 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $155.20. The company has a market capitalization of $44.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 87.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Digital Realty Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $124.65 and a one year high of $164.04.

Digital Realty Trust (NYSE:DLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.58 by ($1.13). Digital Realty Trust had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 13.22%. As a group, research analysts expect that Digital Realty Trust, Inc. will post 6.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 14th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.95%. Digital Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.60%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on DLR. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $169.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Digital Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $167.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Digital Realty Trust from $167.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Digital Realty Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.71.

Digital Realty supports the world's leading enterprises and service providers by delivering the full spectrum of data center, colocation and interconnection solutions. PlatformDIGITALR, the company's global data center platform, provides customers a trusted foundation and proven Pervasive Datacenter Architecture PDxTM solution methodology for scaling digital business and efficiently managing data gravity challenges.

