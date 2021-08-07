DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

DigitalOcean (NASDAQ:DOCN) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.08), Fidelity Earnings reports. DigitalOcean updated its FY 2021 guidance to EPS and its Q3 2021 guidance to EPS.
Shares of DOCN stock traded down $3.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.00. The company had a trading volume of 3,094,933 shares, compared to its average volume of 706,080. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.20. DigitalOcean has a 12-month low of $35.35 and a 12-month high of $63.48.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in DigitalOcean stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $296,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.61% of the company’s stock.
DigitalOcean Company Profile
DigitalOcean Holdings, Inc operates a cloud computing platform that offers infrastructure and platform tools for developers, start-ups, and small and medium-sized businesses in North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It offers infrastructure solutions across compute, storage, and networking fields, as well as managed application, container, and database offerings to developers.
