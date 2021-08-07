Dimecoin Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges (DIME)

Dimecoin (CURRENCY:DIME) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on August 7th. In the last seven days, Dimecoin has traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Dimecoin has a market cap of $1.48 million and approximately $148.00 worth of Dimecoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Dimecoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PIVX (PIVX) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00001640 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001156 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $45.25 or 0.00104097 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 11.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0324 or 0.00000075 BTC.

PEPS Coin (PEPS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded down 32.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dimecoin Profile

Dimecoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 23rd, 2013. Dimecoin’s total supply is 555,998,059,584 coins and its circulating supply is 478,333,438,962 coins. Dimecoin’s official Twitter account is @dimecoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dimecoin is /r/dimecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Dimecoin is www.dimecoinnetwork.com

According to CryptoCompare, “DimeCoin is a Quark based cryptocurrency designed to provide greater privacy and security. “

Dimecoin Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dimecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dimecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dimecoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

