Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Cuts Position in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. (NYSE:MSGS) by 61.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,834 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,700 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Sports were worth $1,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MSGS. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,504,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,899,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports in the 4th quarter valued at about $19,292,000. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 191,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 67,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Sports by 685.1% in the 1st quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 73,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,159,000 after purchasing an additional 63,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Madison Square Garden Sports from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $207.60.

NYSE:MSGS opened at $159.49 on Friday. Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. has a 12 month low of $140.15 and a 12 month high of $207.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $170.35. The stock has a market cap of $3.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.99 and a beta of 0.98.

Madison Square Garden Sports (NYSE:MSGS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.68) by $1.90. The company had revenue of $183.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.89 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($4.92) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. will post -3.34 EPS for the current year.

Madison Square Garden Sports Profile

Madison Square Garden Sports Corp. is a professional sports company. It owns and operates a portfolio of assets featuring some of the teams in all of sports, including the New York Knickerbockers (the Knicks) of the National Basketball Association (NBA) and the New York Rangers (the Rangers) of the National Hockey League (NHL).

