Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.16 Million Stake in Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 0.06% of Osisko Gold Royalties worth $1,159,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new position in Osisko Gold Royalties during the 1st quarter valued at about $65,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties by 20.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 8,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $110,000. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in the first quarter worth about $117,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$28.50 to C$27.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $18.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$21.00 to C$22.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from $21.50 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.21.

NYSE OR opened at $12.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.51. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.80. Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd has a 1 year low of $9.77 and a 1 year high of $15.12. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.70.

Osisko Gold Royalties (NYSE:OR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $66.92 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.36 million. Osisko Gold Royalties had a net margin of 17.68% and a return on equity of 3.13%. The company’s revenue was up 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.0413 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 29th. This is an increase from Osisko Gold Royalties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Osisko Gold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is 38.10%.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd. operates as an intermediate metal company, which engages in mining and exploration. Its assets portfolio includes Malartic, Windfall and Éléonore royalties. The company was founded on April 29, 2014 and is headquartered in Montreal, Canada.

Read More: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd (NYSE:OR).

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.