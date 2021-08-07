Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Has $1.45 Million Stock Position in Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Champions Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSBR) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,293 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 3,220 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.96% of Champions Oncology worth $1,450,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in Champions Oncology by 17.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 2,827 shares during the period. Roubaix Capital LLC grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 35.3% in the first quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 279,298 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,156,000 after purchasing an additional 72,796 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 69.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 18,827 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $203,000 after purchasing an additional 7,687 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 3.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 228,433 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,581,000 after purchasing an additional 6,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millrace Asset Group Inc. grew its stake in Champions Oncology by 42.6% in the first quarter. Millrace Asset Group Inc. now owns 260,082 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after purchasing an additional 77,745 shares in the last quarter. 53.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Champions Oncology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Roth Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Champions Oncology in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ CSBR opened at $10.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $141.53 million, a P/E ratio of 527.50 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $9.72. Champions Oncology, Inc. has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $14.68.

Champions Oncology (NASDAQ:CSBR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $10.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.20 million. Champions Oncology had a return on equity of 4.84% and a net margin of 0.82%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Champions Oncology, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Champions Oncology Profile

Champions Oncology, Inc develops and sells technology solutions and products to personalize the development and use of oncology drugs in the United States. Its Tumorgraft Technology Platform is an approach to personalizing cancer care based upon the implantation of human tumors in immune-deficient mice.

