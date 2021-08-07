Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Stock Holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 99,481 shares of the company’s stock after selling 678 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Espey Mfg. & Electronics were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Espey Mfg. & Electronics from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th.

Shares of Espey Mfg. & Electronics stock opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.54. The company has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -373.75 and a beta of 0.16. Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp. has a 1-year low of $14.49 and a 1-year high of $23.00.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics (NYSEAMERICAN:ESP) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 million for the quarter. Espey Mfg. & Electronics had a negative return on equity of 0.34% and a negative net margin of 0.34%.

Espey Mfg. & Electronics Corp., a power electronics design and original equipment manufacturing company, designs, manufactures, and tests electronic equipment primarily for use in military and industrial applications in the United States and internationally. Its principal products include power supplies, power converters, filters, power transformers, magnetic components, power distribution equipment, UPS systems, antennas, and high power radar systems for use in AC and DC locomotives, shipboard power, shipboard radar, airborne power, ground-based radar, and ground mobile power applications.

