Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Takes $1.58 Million Position in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 41,779 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,582,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 13,501.6% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 8,641 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $462,000. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in Nordstrom by 200.9% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 2,009 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Nordstrom in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.09% of the company’s stock.

In other Nordstrom news, insider Geevy Sk Thomas sold 18,572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $650,020.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Anne L. Bramman sold 6,667 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $266,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 143,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,733,960. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on JWN. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $44.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet lowered Nordstrom from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Nordstrom from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.33.

NYSE JWN opened at $36.00 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.32. Nordstrom, Inc. has a one year low of $11.72 and a one year high of $46.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.15. The firm has a market cap of $5.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 2.41.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 24th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by ($0.07). Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 2.89% and a negative return on equity of 128.87%. The firm had revenue of $2.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.23) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Company Profile

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; TrunkClub.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; Nordstromrack.com, and HauteLook; clearance stores under the Last Chance name; Trunk Club clubhouses; and Jeffrey boutiques.

