Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Trims Position in Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP cut its holdings in shares of Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP) by 0.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,631 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,998 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.28% of Huttig Building Products worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of HBP. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 11.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,705 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 9,738 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 60.3% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 112,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 42,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Huttig Building Products by 8.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 610,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,236,000 after purchasing an additional 48,357 shares in the last quarter. 40.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Huttig Building Products alerts:

Huttig Building Products stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.72. Huttig Building Products, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.03 and a 12 month high of $7.45. The company has a market capitalization of $168.51 million, a P/E ratio of 5.64 and a beta of 2.53.

Huttig Building Products (NASDAQ:HBP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter. Huttig Building Products had a return on equity of 57.51% and a net margin of 3.42%. The business had revenue of $247.40 million for the quarter.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Huttig Building Products from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th.

Huttig Building Products Profile

Huttig Building Products, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes millwork, building materials, and wood products for new residential construction, in-home improvement, remodeling, and repair work in the United States. The company offers various millwork products, including exterior and interior doors, pre-hung and factory finished door units, windows, patio doors, mouldings, frames, stair parts, and columns under the Therma-Tru, Masonite, Woodgrain, HB&G, Simpson Door, Final Frame, BrasPine, Arauco, Windsor Windows, and Rogue Valley Door brands.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Huttig Building Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBP).

Receive News & Ratings for Huttig Building Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huttig Building Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.