Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) Given Buy Rating at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their buy rating on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group (LON:DLG) in a report published on Tuesday, LSE.Co.UK reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on DLG. Citigroup reiterated a buy rating and issued a GBX 340 ($4.44) price target on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and set a GBX 395 ($5.16) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 332 ($4.34) to GBX 331 ($4.32) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and set a GBX 342 ($4.47) target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Direct Line Insurance Group from GBX 350 ($4.57) to GBX 340 ($4.44) and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Direct Line Insurance Group presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 349.80 ($4.57).

Get Direct Line Insurance Group alerts:

Shares of LON:DLG opened at GBX 307.20 ($4.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £4.14 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 295.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.14. Direct Line Insurance Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 259.50 ($3.39) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 345.70 ($4.52).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be paid a dividend of GBX 7.60 ($0.10) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.54%. Direct Line Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.29%.

In related news, insider Neil Manser sold 48,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 307 ($4.01), for a total value of £147,808.22 ($193,112.39). Insiders purchased 153 shares of company stock valued at $45,028 over the last three months.

Direct Line Insurance Group Company Profile

Direct Line Insurance Group plc provides general insurance products and services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Motor, Home, Rescue and Other Personal Lines, and Commercial segments. The company offers motor, home, rescue, travel, creditor, and pet insurance products, as well as insurance for mid-to-high-net worth customers; and commercial insurance for small and medium-sized enterprises.

See Also: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Direct Line Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.