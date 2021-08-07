disBalancer (DDOS) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $3.19 Million

disBalancer (CURRENCY:DDOS) traded 10.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. Over the last seven days, disBalancer has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar. One disBalancer coin can now be purchased for about $0.54 or 0.00001210 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. disBalancer has a market cap of $1.56 million and $3.19 million worth of disBalancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001853 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.84 or 0.00047019 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.32 or 0.00136128 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.44 or 0.00154445 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 33% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $44,347.99 or 1.00078487 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002846 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $355.86 or 0.00803048 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About disBalancer

disBalancer’s total supply is 3,320,000 coins and its circulating supply is 2,913,757 coins. disBalancer’s official Twitter account is @thedisbalancer

Buying and Selling disBalancer

