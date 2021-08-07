Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHC) by 17.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 17,358 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Diversified Healthcare Trust were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 44,868,603 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $214,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,545,505 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,040,251 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,092,000 after purchasing an additional 221,055 shares in the last quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 79.0% in the 1st quarter. Centersquare Investment Management LLC now owns 5,015,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,976,000 after purchasing an additional 2,214,060 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Diversified Healthcare Trust by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,212,234 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $13,235,000 after purchasing an additional 41,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Diversified Healthcare Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $13,066,000. Institutional investors own 78.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ DHC opened at $4.00 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $953.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a 52-week low of $2.85 and a 52-week high of $5.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $4.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 26th will be given a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 23rd. Diversified Healthcare Trust’s payout ratio is 5.97%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from $5.00 to $4.75 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Colliers Securities reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Diversified Healthcare Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.50.

In other Diversified Healthcare Trust news, Director John L. Harrington sold 19,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.62, for a total value of $70,590.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.29% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Company Profile

DHC is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns medical office and life science properties, senior living communities and wellness centers throughout the United States. DHC is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc, an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

