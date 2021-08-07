DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) Announces Earnings Results

DLH (NASDAQ:DLHC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The business services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01, MarketWatch Earnings reports. DLH had a net margin of 3.55% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

NASDAQ:DLHC traded up $0.02 on Friday, reaching $10.85. 12,149 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 24,248. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $136.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.29. DLH has a 52-week low of $7.11 and a 52-week high of $13.14.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DLH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th.

DLH Holdings Corp. provides healthcare and social services in the United States. It offers defense and veterans' health solutions, including case management, physical and behavioral health examinations, and medical administration and logistics services. The company also provides a range of human services and solutions, which consists of monitoring and evaluation, electronic medical records migration, data collection and management, and nutritional and social health assessments; and IT system architecture design, migration plan, and ongoing maintenance services.

