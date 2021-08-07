DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at New Street Research

New Street Research started coverage on shares of DLocal (NASDAQ:DLO) in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on DLO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a neutral rating and a $48.00 target price for the company. UBS Group began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They set a hold rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Bank of America began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a buy rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Monday, June 28th. They issued a neutral rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of DLocal in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They issued a hold rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $50.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLO traded down $2.07 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $45.40. 822,752 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 849,712. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $44.51. DLocal has a 12 month low of $29.57 and a 12 month high of $57.00.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of DLO. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in DLocal during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,672,000. Yong Rong HK Asset Management Ltd bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $8,300,000. Wafra Inc. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,529,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in DLocal in the second quarter valued at approximately $42,024,000.

About DLocal

DLocal Limited operates a payments platform worldwide. Its platform enables enterprise merchants to connect with consumers in emerging markets, accept payments, send payouts, and settle funds. The company serves customers in various industries, such as SaaS, shared economy and marketplaces, online retail, digital media, financial services, and travel and tourism.

