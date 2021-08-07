Dock (DOCK) Price Hits $0.0755 on Exchanges

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 7th. Dock has a market cap of $52.14 million and $15.61 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Dock has traded 14.1% higher against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be bought for $0.0755 or 0.00000171 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Dock alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002266 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00055640 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.89 or 0.00088115 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002617 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00015666 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002267 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $379.89 or 0.00860733 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.09 or 0.00099904 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock (DOCK) is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 854,858,463 coins and its circulating supply is 690,645,623 coins. The official message board for Dock is blog.dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dock is dock.io . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Dock Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Dock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Dock and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.