DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) Shares Sold by Ascent Wealth Partners LLC

Ascent Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in DocuSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOCU) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 166 shares during the period. Ascent Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in DocuSign were worth $1,070,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 45.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,719,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,533,000 after buying an additional 1,467,310 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 46.7% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,197,720 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,378,000 after buying an additional 1,017,699 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 8.7% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $481,198,000 after buying an additional 189,407 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of DocuSign by 6.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,333,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,910,000 after buying an additional 135,754 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in DocuSign by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,964,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,653,000 after purchasing an additional 36,874 shares during the period. 71.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DOCU traded down $2.98 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $302.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,017,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,955,183. The company has a market cap of $58.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -280.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 104.54 and a beta of 0.85. DocuSign, Inc. has a one year low of $179.49 and a one year high of $310.51. The business has a 50-day moving average of $273.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05.

DocuSign (NASDAQ:DOCU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $469.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $437.66 million. DocuSign had a negative net margin of 12.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.53%. DocuSign’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that DocuSign, Inc. will post 0.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other DocuSign news, Director Enrique T. Salem sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $277.40, for a total transaction of $2,774,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CRO Loren Alhadeff sold 51,544 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.22, for a total transaction of $15,783,803.68. Following the sale, the executive now owns 193,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,140,574.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 134,879 shares of company stock valued at $36,508,825 over the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have issued reports on DOCU. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of DocuSign in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of DocuSign from $282.00 to $288.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. DocuSign currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.73.

DocuSign Profile

DocuSign, Inc provides cloud based software in the United States and internationally. The company provides e-signature solution that enables businesses to digitally prepare, sign, act on, and manage agreements. It also offers CLM, which automates workflows across the entire agreement process; Insights that use artificial intelligence (AI) to search and analyze agreements by legal concepts and clauses; Gen for Salesforce, which allows sales representatives to automatically generate agreements with a few clicks from within Salesforce; Negotiate for Salesforce that supports for approvals, document comparisons, and version control; Analyzer, which helps customers understand what they're signing before they sign it; and CLM+ that provide AI-driven contract lifecycle management.

