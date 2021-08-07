Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) Position Boosted by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Dominion Energy, Inc. (NYSE:D) by 2.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s holdings in Dominion Energy were worth $1,584,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of D. First Bank & Trust raised its stake in Dominion Energy by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 20,038 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sound Financial Strategies Group LLC now owns 7,258 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Dominion Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,104 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $995,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC lifted its position in Dominion Energy by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 5,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC increased its holdings in Dominion Energy by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,230 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.85% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on D. Mizuho lowered their price target on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Scotiabank raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $88.00 to $92.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised shares of Dominion Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Dominion Energy from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Dominion Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.30.

D stock opened at $76.00 on Friday. Dominion Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.85 and a fifty-two week high of $86.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $61.30 billion, a PE ratio of 72.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $75.67.

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.01). Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 6.01%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. Dominion Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy, Inc. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.32%. Dominion Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.19%.

Dominion Energy, Inc engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas to homes, businesses, and wholesale customers. Its operations also include a regulated interstate natural gas transmission pipeline and underground storage system. It operates through following business segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Gas Distribution, Dominion Energy South Carolina, Contracted Assets and Corporate and Other.

