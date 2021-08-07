Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $113.00 target price on the auto parts company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Dorman Products, Inc. is a leading supplier of Dealer Exclusive replacement parts to the Automotive, Medium and Heavy Duty Aftermarkets. Dorman products are marketed under the Dorman, OE Solutions, HELP!, AutoGrade, First Stop, Conduct-Tite, TECHoice, Dorman Hybrid Drive Batteries and Dorman HD Solutions brand names. “

NASDAQ:DORM opened at $99.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $102.53. Dorman Products has a 52 week low of $79.31 and a 52 week high of $113.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.88 and a beta of 0.77.

Dorman Products (NASDAQ:DORM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The auto parts company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.06. Dorman Products had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 11.21%. On average, analysts expect that Dorman Products will post 4.55 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Dorman Products by 23.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 109,945 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,545,000 after purchasing an additional 20,665 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 41.4% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 16,847 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,729,000 after purchasing an additional 4,936 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in Dorman Products by 110.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 6,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 3,624 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Dorman Products by 27.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 432,280 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $44,413,000 after purchasing an additional 92,652 shares during the period. Finally, Zebra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dorman Products in the first quarter valued at approximately $611,000. 76.33% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dorman Products Company Profile

Dorman Products, Inc engages in the supply of automotive replacement parts, fasteners, and service line products for the automotive aftermarket. Its products comprise of power-train, automotive body, chassis, and hardware. The company was founded by Steven L. Berman and Richard N. Berman in October 1978 and is headquartered in Colmar, PA.

