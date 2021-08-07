DoYourTip Market Cap Hits $637,135.19 (DYT)

DoYourTip (CURRENCY:DYT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 7th. One DoYourTip coin can now be purchased for $0.44 or 0.00000995 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, DoYourTip has traded 1.4% lower against the dollar. DoYourTip has a market cap of $637,135.19 and approximately $30,604.00 worth of DoYourTip was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get DoYourTip alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.08 or 0.00355904 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0917 or 0.00000208 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000060 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001104 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $341.52 or 0.00773786 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003488 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000050 BTC.

DoYourTip Profile

DoYourTip (DYT) is a coin. DoYourTip’s total supply is 1,450,470 coins. The official website for DoYourTip is doyourtip.io . DoYourTip’s official Twitter account is @DoYourTip and its Facebook page is accessible here . DoYourTip’s official message board is medium.com/@DoYourTip

According to CryptoCompare, “$DYT is a deflationary ERC20 token with a 2% burn rate. It combines the deflationary feature with off-chain tipping and Enjin collectibles. “

Buying and Selling DoYourTip

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DoYourTip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DoYourTip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DoYourTip using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DoYourTip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DoYourTip and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.