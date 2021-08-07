Draper Esprit (LON:GROW) Hits New 1-Year High at $1,070.00

Draper Esprit plc (LON:GROW)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 1,070 ($13.98) and last traded at GBX 1,070 ($13.98), with a volume of 904624 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,038 ($13.56).

GROW has been the subject of several recent research reports. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Numis Securities reissued an “add” rating and set a GBX 980 ($12.80) target price on shares of Draper Esprit in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,014 ($13.25) price target on shares of Draper Esprit in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank raised their price target on shares of Draper Esprit to GBX 1,000 ($13.07) and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th.

Get Draper Esprit alerts:

The stock has a market cap of £1.59 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.05. The company has a current ratio of 16.45, a quick ratio of 16.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 913.49.

In related news, insider Benjamin David Wilkinson bought 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 800 ($10.45) per share, for a total transaction of £30,000 ($39,195.19).

About Draper Esprit (LON:GROW)

Draper Esprit plc, formerly known as Ingleby (1994) plc, is a private equity and venture capital firm specializing in any stage in the lifecycle of a business from seed and series A stage, growth capital to pre-IPO investments, late stage, cross-stage investments, buyouts, PIPES, and also makes direct and secondary investments in portfolio companies.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Draper Esprit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Draper Esprit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.