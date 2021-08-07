Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) PT Raised to C$17.00 at Scotiabank

Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) had its price objective increased by analysts at Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. Scotiabank’s target price indicates a potential upside of 6.99% from the company’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on DIR.UN. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research note on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.00 to C$16.25 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CIBC upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price objective on Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.50 to C$16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$16.78.

Shares of TSE DIR.UN opened at C$15.89 on Thursday. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 1-year low of C$10.71 and a 1-year high of C$16.28. The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$15.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.50, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.34 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.88.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

