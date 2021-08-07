Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.830-$0.830 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.660. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.40 billion-$1.40 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.31 billion.

DRVN has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Driven Brands from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Driven Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Driven Brands from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Driven Brands in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. They issued a buy rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Driven Brands from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Driven Brands currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $37.00.

Get Driven Brands alerts:

Shares of DRVN opened at $28.87 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $29.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.38. Driven Brands has a 52 week low of $22.26 and a 52 week high of $35.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 70.41.

Driven Brands (NASDAQ:DRVN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.09. Equities research analysts forecast that Driven Brands will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Driven Brands stock. Morgan Stanley bought a new stake in shares of Driven Brands Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:DRVN) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $164,000. Morgan Stanley owned 4.32% of Driven Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Driven Brands

Driven Brands Holdings Inc provides automotive services to retail and commercial customers in North America and internationally. It operates through Maintenance; Car Wash, Paint, Collision & Glass; and Platform Services segments. The company offers various services, such as paint, collision, refinishing, glass, vehicle repair, oil change, maintenance, and car wash services.

See Also: Pattern Day Trader – What is the PDT Rule?

Receive News & Ratings for Driven Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Driven Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.