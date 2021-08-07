Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) Announces Earnings Results

Dropbox (NASDAQ:DBX) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Dropbox had a positive return on equity of 43.70% and a negative net margin of 12.59%.

Dropbox stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.22. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,827,106 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,475,048. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a PE ratio of -53.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $30.14. Dropbox has a 1-year low of $17.66 and a 1-year high of $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.89.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DBX. TheStreet raised Dropbox from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Dropbox from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Dropbox in a report on Friday, May 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Dropbox from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on Dropbox from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.20.

In other Dropbox news, CFO Timothy Regan sold 4,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $131,953.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Bart Volkmer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.49, for a total value of $244,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 178,337 shares of company stock valued at $5,192,802 over the last quarter. Insiders own 30.81% of the company’s stock.

Dropbox Company Profile

Dropbox, Inc provides a collaboration platform worldwide. Its platform allows individuals, teams, and organizations to collaborate and sign up for free through its website or app, as well as upgrade to a paid subscription plan for premium features. As of December 31, 2020, the company had approximately 700 million registered users across 180 countries.

