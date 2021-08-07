Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) Price Target Lowered to C$12.50 at Dundee Securities

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) had its price target decreased by Dundee Securities from C$13.00 to C$12.50 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Dundee Securities currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, CIBC restated a buy rating and issued a $11.50 target price on shares of Dundee Precious Metals in a report on Friday, July 9th.

Shares of DPMLF opened at $6.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.18. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $6.28. Dundee Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $5.65 and a twelve month high of $8.32.

Dundee Precious Metals (OTCMKTS:DPMLF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $174.70 million during the quarter. Dundee Precious Metals had a net margin of 34.04% and a return on equity of 25.57%.

About Dundee Precious Metals

Dundee Precious Metals Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the acquisition of mineral properties, exploration, development, mining, and processing of precious metals. The company's principal operating assets include the Chelopech operation, which produces a gold-copper concentrate containing gold, copper, and silver and a pyrite concentrate containing gold located to the east of Sofia, Bulgaria; the Ada Tepe operation that produces a gold concentrate containing gold and silver located in southern Bulgaria, near the town of Krumovgrad; and the Tsumeb smelter, a complex copper concentrate processing facility located in Namibia.

