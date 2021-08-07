DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) Price Target Raised to $84.00

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from $83.00 to $84.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

DD has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of DuPont de Nemours from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating and set a $83.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of DuPont de Nemours in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an equal weight rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $87.71.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Shares of DD stock opened at $76.07 on Wednesday. DuPont de Nemours has a 12-month low of $53.49 and a 12-month high of $87.27. The firm has a market cap of $40.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.28.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The basic materials company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.12. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 32.59% and a return on equity of 7.42%. The company had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.71%.

In related news, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Luther C. Iv Kissam purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $75.94 per share, for a total transaction of $379,700.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JNBA Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 323 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.