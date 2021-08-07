DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) issued an update on its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $5.000-$5.250 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of -.DXC Technology also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.450-$3.650 EPS.

DXC Technology stock traded up $2.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $41.09. 2,614,933 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678,250. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $39.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. DXC Technology has a 52-week low of $15.64 and a 52-week high of $44.18. The company has a market cap of $10.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -66.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 2.46.

Get DXC Technology alerts:

DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.09. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.84% and a positive return on equity of 11.89%. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DXC Technology will post 3.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

DXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of DXC Technology from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and upped their price target for the stock from $26.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of DXC Technology from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $44.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of DXC Technology from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. DXC Technology has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $40.00.

In related news, Director Raul J. Fernandez bought 2,517 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $39.73 per share, for a total transaction of $100,000.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

About DXC Technology

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions primarily in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS). The GBS segment offers a portfolio of analytics services and extensive partner ecosystem that help its customers to gain rapid insights, automate operations, and accelerate their digital transformation journeys; and software engineering and solutions that enable businesses to run and manage their mission-critical functions, transform their operations, and develop new ways of doing business.

Recommended Story: What is the CAC 40 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DXC Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DXC Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.