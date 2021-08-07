Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.22% from the company’s previous close.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.
Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.84.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Dynavax Technologies Company Profile
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
