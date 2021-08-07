Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) PT Raised to $20.00 at HC Wainwright

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) had its price target upped by stock analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price target indicates a potential upside of 86.22% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Dynavax Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Get Dynavax Technologies alerts:

Shares of Dynavax Technologies stock opened at $10.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 3.91 and a quick ratio of 3.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.32. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -13.26 and a beta of 1.22. Dynavax Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.58 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.06. Dynavax Technologies had a negative return on equity of 50.48% and a negative net margin of 51.91%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynavax Technologies will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Dynavax Technologies by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 471,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after buying an additional 75,987 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 80.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 464,198 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,563,000 after purchasing an additional 206,289 shares in the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynavax Technologies by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 81,200 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $1,798,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dynavax Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $142,000. 73.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dynavax Technologies Company Profile

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

Read More: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Dynavax Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dynavax Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.