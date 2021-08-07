Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.03), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ DYN traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $18.99. The stock had a trading volume of 565,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 330,422. The company has a market cap of $972.40 million and a P/E ratio of -4.60. Dyne Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $32.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $20.05.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Dyne Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.60.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

