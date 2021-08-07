e-Money 24-Hour Volume Tops $255,263.00 (NGM)

e-Money (CURRENCY:NGM) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on August 7th. In the last week, e-Money has traded 5.7% higher against the dollar. e-Money has a total market cap of $10.80 million and approximately $255,263.00 worth of e-Money was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One e-Money coin can now be bought for $0.55 or 0.00001259 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get e-Money alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002304 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00001788 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.94 or 0.00048218 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 19% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.18 or 0.00127046 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.52 or 0.00155471 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $43,340.03 or 0.99791694 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002856 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $350.53 or 0.00807101 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

About e-Money

e-Money’s total supply is 102,993,397 coins and its circulating supply is 19,760,286 coins. e-Money’s official Twitter account is @emoney_com

According to CryptoCompare, “e-Money is an electronic payment system and a store of value. It’s designed to be fast, frictionless, global money: an upgrade for banking services that reflects the increasingly interconnected world. e-Money knows no borders. Its promise is a cheaper and more user-friendly experience for global citizens, local businesses, international companies and NGOs alike. The currency-backed stablecoins which are so important to the project are an innovation on collateralised stablecoins, and they’re fully backed by bank deposits and government bonds. “

Buying and Selling e-Money

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as e-Money directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade e-Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase e-Money using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for e-Money Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for e-Money and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.