E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

E.On Se (OTCMKTS:EONGY) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the fifteen analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and ten have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

EONGY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of E.On in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered E.On from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised E.On from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, UBS Group lowered E.On from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th.

Get E.On alerts:

EONGY stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Monday, hitting $12.32. 26,369 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 65,704. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.54, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.43. E.On has a 1 year low of $9.91 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

E.On (OTCMKTS:EONGY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The utilities provider reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.18 billion during the quarter. E.On had a return on equity of 18.00% and a net margin of 3.27%. Research analysts predict that E.On will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

E.On Company Profile

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: Range Trading

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.