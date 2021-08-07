E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) Price Target Raised to C$4.20 at Fundamental Research

E3 Metals (CVE:ETMC) had its price target upped by Fundamental Research from C$2.53 to C$4.20 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

CVE:ETMC opened at C$1.72 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 33.54, a quick ratio of 33.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. E3 Metals has a fifty-two week low of C$0.26 and a fifty-two week high of C$5.37. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.78. The stock has a market cap of C$90.32 million and a PE ratio of -18.70.

E3 Metals Company Profile

E3 Metals Corp, a resources company, acquires and explores for mineral properties. It owns a 100% interest in the Alberta petro-lithium project comprising 80 mine and mineral permits covering an area of 570,358 hectares located in Alberta. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

