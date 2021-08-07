Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) Position Lessened by Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC

Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC trimmed its position in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP) by 82.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 12,105 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 8.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 57,097 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,813,000 after acquiring an additional 4,501 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eagle Materials by 4,574.3% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,872 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $6,143,000 after acquiring an additional 71,313 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Eagle Materials by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,198 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $324,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new position in Eagle Materials during the fourth quarter worth $29,377,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Eagle Materials by 102.0% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 83,814 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,495,000 after buying an additional 42,318 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

EXP stock opened at $145.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 3.87, a quick ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Eagle Materials Inc. has a twelve month low of $78.23 and a twelve month high of $153.71. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $141.89.

Eagle Materials (NYSE:EXP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a net margin of 20.26% and a return on equity of 25.22%. Research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 8.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Eagle Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 14.58%.

In other news, EVP James H. Graass sold 11,348 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.61, for a total value of $1,652,382.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,050 shares in the company, valued at $9,035,100.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martin M. Ellen sold 1,800 shares of Eagle Materials stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $266,994.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,647.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 49,715 shares of company stock valued at $7,297,968. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on EXP shares. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Eagle Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eagle Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Raymond James raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Eagle Materials presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $154.50.

About Eagle Materials

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials, light building materials, and materials used for oil and natural gas extraction in the United States. It operates in five segments: Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, Recycled Paperboard, and Oil and Gas Proppants.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.