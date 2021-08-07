Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The Company markets EP-1101 to treat heparin-induced thrombocytopenia. It develops EP-3101, EP-3102, Ryanodex and EP-4104. Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Woodcliff Lake, New Jersey. “

EGRX opened at $45.77 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Eagle Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $36.48 and a 52-week high of $53.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $600.00 million, a PE ratio of 43.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.01.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:EGRX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. Eagle Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 7.87% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm had revenue of $41.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.67 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Eagle Pharmaceuticals will post 1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $34,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $52,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 21.0% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,240 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,055 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in Eagle Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $227,000. 91.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Eagle Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biotechnology pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing injectable products primarily in the metabolic critical care and oncology areas in the United States. The company offers Ryanodex for malignant hyperthermia; and Belrapzo and Bendeka for chronic lymphocytic leukemia and indolent B-cell non-Hodgkin's lymphoma.

